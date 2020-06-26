School Education Department directs DEAs for completion of new admission by July 15

School Education Department directed primary, elementary and High schools to complete new admission process by July 15 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :School education Department directed primary, elementary and High schools to complete new admission process by July 15 this year.

In a letter to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authority (DEA), the Deptt asked them to get the process of new admissions and book distribution by adopting all codal formalities already communicated in form of SOPs regarding COVID-19.

It said that the deptt has already promoted students of Primary and elementary level to next classes without annual examination in wake of global pandemic.

" Your attention is invited towards Education Calendar in vogue regarding promotion of students and study scheme at the start of each academic year." reads the letter.

The Deptt has already allowed admin offices of both public and private school to remain open for two days including Monday and Tuesday to run day to day affairs after approval of competent authority observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), it adds.