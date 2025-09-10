School Education Department To Enroll Child Labourers In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In a decisive move to combat child labor, the school Education Department of the Punjab Government on Wednesday has issued a directive to the District Education Authority Rawalpindi to ensure the admission of children working in workshops, hotels, and brick kilns across the district.
The provincial government has identified child labour as a "social evil" that needs to be eradicated. A notification from the department expressed serious concern over the issue, emphasizing that no child should be involved in labour. The directive instructs district education administrations to collaborate with the Labour Department authorities to identify children forced into labour in workshops, hotels, and kilns.
“These children are to be enrolled in regular schools, with older children being accommodated in evening classes,” the notification emphasized.
The department stressed the need for a comprehensive monitoring system to ensure these children remain in the educational system and do not drop out.
The School Education Department directed all the district education officers, deputy district education officers, and assistant education officers to strictly implement these orders. They have been tasked with ensuring the instructions are followed in letter and spirit, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of the initiative.
