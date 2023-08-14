School education dept celebrates I-day with enthusiasm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm under the auspices of the school education Secretariat South Punjab.

Secretary of School Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan hoisted the flag and cut the independence cake at the School Education Secretariat hospital.

Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Saif-ur Rehman Balwani and other officers were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Rana Saleem said that August 14 was a day of happiness and gratitude for the people of Pakistan.

It reminds us the democratic struggle of our ancestors to get a homeland as a safe and separate place for the Muslims of the subcontinent where they could live their lives according to religious, cultural and social values.

He said that the unwavering commitment of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to implement the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline will help us to overcome our current problems and make Pakistan a self-sufficient and economically stable and prosperous country.

Rana Saleem said that while celebrating Independence Day, we must pray for the success of our oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters who are victims of Indian and Israeli oppression and brutality in their struggle for freedom.

We should also remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the uplift of our beloved country.