School Education Dept For Steps To Protect Students From Traffic Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) School Education department South Punjab issued orders to build speed breakers, zebra crossings in front of schools roads and to assign duties of teachers and non-teaching staff to help children crossing the roads in order to protect the students of private and public schools from traffic accidents.  

According to details, CEOs Education have been directed to ensure the implementation of safety measures to keep students safe in traffic accidents occurring during school opening and vacation hours as per directions of Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar.

As per the notification issued, the school heads, teachers and non-teaching staff were advised to ensure their presence half an hour before the start of school and half an hour after the school is closed and enter the time of arrival and departure on the school attendance register. 

The school heads have been ordered to construct speed breakers and zebra crossings, and assigned duties to teachers to make the school boys and girls cross the roads at the beginning and end of the schools while duty of non-teaching staff be imposed in girls' schools.  

Teachers have been asked to inform students about the procedure and precautions for crossing the roads in classrooms.  In circular, instructions have been given to display signboards regarding reducing traffic speed at the beginning and end of school boundaries.

The letter stated that if the school was located on the main road of the city, iron barriers should be placed on both sides of the school gate and half of the road be closed.  

The letter further said that CCTV cameras should be installed immediately at the school gate to ensure clear video recording of entry and exit from the school gate, as well as to ensure storage of fifteen days of video recording.

If there are two school gates, one school gate should be used only for students while the other gate should be used for the coming and going of vehicles and motorcycles of the school head, teachers and other staff.  It is further said that all the CEOs of Education should organize seminars to prevent traffic accidents in schools with the assistance of the Deputy Commissioners of their districts. 

Traffic wardens should be deployed in front of schools with high number of students on the main roads of the city during the opening and closing hours of the school to improve the flow of traffic.

CEO education, DEO and head of the concerned school would be responsible in case of any untoward incident.

School Education department South Punjab would take strict action against those responsible for any negligence.

