'School Education Dept Takes Practical Steps To Equip Uneducated Youth With Good Education'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary school Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that the youth needed to develop in social, economic, political and moral fields to play their due role in the development of the country. He said that green revolution would be brought by reducing severity of climate change with the help of new generation.

In a statement issued on the International Youth Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world on Saturday, he said that there was a need to adopt an effective plan to address the social problems of the youth and find opportunities for their development. He said that the Day was being celebrated under the title of 'Green Skills and Youth', this year and urged youth to pay focus on education.

The Secretary School Education said that in terms of population, Pakistan was the fifth largest country in the world with a total population of around 240 million.

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), he told that 64 percent of the total population comprised of youth under 30 years of age while 29 percent of the population consists of youth between 15 and 29 years. Around 29 percent of the youth were uneducated in a country with such a large youth population, he said.

Rana Saleem further said that the department of School Education South Punjab took practical steps to equip the uneducated youth with a good education.

He said that education as well as skill-oriented projects were initiated for the young generation belongs to deprived class through transgender schools and Sobh-e- Nao schools first time in the country's history.

The School Education department, South Punjab, in collaboration with UNESCO, has started teaching 'Children's Green Book' in schools in order to create awareness among new generation regarding climate change, he told.

The Secretary further said that in terms of success rate in the recent results of matriculation exams, three divisions of South Punjab were on the first three ranks across the Punjab province while three districts of South Punjab were also in the top three ranks in terms of enrollment of children in government schools.

School Education department South Punjab will continue to follow its mission of educating and training the new generation and making them useful citizens of the society, he concluded.

