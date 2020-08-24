UrduPoint.com
School Education Deptt Punjab Transfer 92 Male And Female Teachers Of Attock District

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

School Education Deptt Punjab transfer 92 male and female teachers of Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :School education Department Punjab has transfered 92 male and female teachers of Attock district as per the rationalization policy,most of them transfered near to their home towns.

All the transfered teachers have been asked to report to their new schools as they stand relieved from their previous schools .Those transfered include 15 male SSTs(Secondary school Teachers , 05 female SSTs , 08 male Elementary School Teachers(ESTs) , 08 female ESTs, 14 male Primary School Teachers(PSTs) and 42 female PSTs.

All the transfered have been made through a centrally controlled system on merit ,without considering any political pressure or nepotism . Most of the teachers have been transfered nearest to their home towns with in their respective tehsils however 15 teachers have been transfered to other tehsils as no seat was vacant in their native tehsils or union councils.

Those transfered out of tehsil include 01 EST and 05 PSTs all male and 01 EST and 08 PSTs(all females) .

CEO Education Attock Dr Javed Iqbal Awan when contacted said that no provision has been given for reconsideration of transfer cases amid all those teachers transfered must report at their new schools.

Replying another question he said that those teachers with disabilities endorsed by a medical board might apply for reconsideration of their transfer cases. Replying yet another question he said that a complaint cell has been established at provincial level where teachers might lodge their complaints.

