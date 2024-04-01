School Education Development Committee Met Under DC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A meeting of the District education Authority, school Education Development Committee was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Akram, Planning Officer School Education Tariq Mahmood, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.
The meeting discussed progress in educational schemes and the provision of educational facilities in schools.
The Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure the provision of the best educational facilities in the schools of Bahawalpur district.
