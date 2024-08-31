School Education E-Transfer Divisional Redress Grievance Committee meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting of school Education E-Transfer Divisional Redress Grievance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, here on Saturday.

The committee reviewed complaints about the transfer requests of secondary and elementary teachers. In the session, the objections of the teachers were reviewed on total 25 requests.

The applicant teachers have been called in person before the Divisional Redress Grievance Committee.

The divisional committee consists of teachers from education sectors including Principal Sims besides education officers concerned.

The committee will review and redress the valid complaint of each teacher. Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood said that the purpose of the committee was to provide relief to teachers. Every request was being sympathetically evaluated.