Open Menu

School Education E-Transfer Divisional Redress Grievance Committee Meets

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM

School Education E-Transfer Divisional Redress Grievance Committee meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting of school Education E-Transfer Divisional Redress Grievance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, here on Saturday.

The committee reviewed complaints about the transfer requests of secondary and elementary teachers. In the session, the objections of the teachers were reviewed on total 25 requests.

The applicant teachers have been called in person before the Divisional Redress Grievance Committee.

The divisional committee consists of teachers from education sectors including Principal Sims besides education officers concerned.

The committee will review and redress the valid complaint of each teacher. Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood said that the purpose of the committee was to provide relief to teachers. Every request was being sympathetically evaluated.

Related Topics

Lahore Education From

Recent Stories

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

26 minutes ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

4 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

4 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

7 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

20 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

20 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

20 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan