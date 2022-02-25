School education infrastructure being developed at Suleman Mountain Range

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional secretary school education south Punjab Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq chaired an open court at Taunsa camp office of south Punjab secretariat on Friday to hear problems of the people and review progress on the ongoing initiative of developing school and higher education infrastructure at Suleman Mountain Rannge for the children of tribal area people.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja said that Taunsa camp office was proving instrumental in close monitoring of development activities and resolving problems of the people at their door step.

He said that school and higher education infrastructure was being developed at Suleman Mountain Range, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan under different schemes involving huge funding to benefit the people living in far flung areas.

He said that he along with an official team would visit Baarthi on Feb 26 to evaluate the progress on school infrastructure schemes.

Deputy secretary higher education Jam Aftab Hussain, and DPI (secondary) Auizaz Ahmad Joiya were also present.