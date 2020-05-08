UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Education Secretary Visits Mian Plaza Model Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

School Education secretary visits Mian Plaza Model Bazaar

Punjab School Education Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday visited Mian Plaza Model Bazaar and reviewed arrangements made for the visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab school education Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday visited Mian Plaza Model Bazaar and reviewed arrangements made for the visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya also accompanied her and briefed her about the facilities being provided to the visitors by the district administration. He briefed the secretary about flour demand and stock.

The ADC said that sugar, beans, flour and other edible were available in sufficient stock in the market and there was no shortage of any item. He also said that vegetables and fruits were also available in fresh stock.

The secretary appreciated the district administration's officers for ensuring better arrangements for the public and maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner (Raiwind) Adnan Rashid was accompanied them during the visit.

Related Topics

Raiwind Shortage Education Punjab Visit Rashid Market Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

4 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

29 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Senator ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.