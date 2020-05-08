School Education secretary visits Mian Plaza Model Bazaar

Punjab School Education Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday visited Mian Plaza Model Bazaar and reviewed arrangements made for the visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab school education Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday visited Mian Plaza Model Bazaar and reviewed arrangements made for the visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya also accompanied her and briefed her about the facilities being provided to the visitors by the district administration. He briefed the secretary about flour demand and stock.

The ADC said that sugar, beans, flour and other edible were available in sufficient stock in the market and there was no shortage of any item. He also said that vegetables and fruits were also available in fresh stock.

The secretary appreciated the district administration's officers for ensuring better arrangements for the public and maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner (Raiwind) Adnan Rashid was accompanied them during the visit.