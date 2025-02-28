Open Menu

‘School Engagement Session’ About Vaccination' Course

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has urged parents to ensure their children complete the full vaccination course to protect them from deadly diseases.

He expressed these views during a school engagement session held at Government Higher Secondary School Korai under the "KP CSO Big Catch Up" campaign.

During the session which aimed at raising awareness about the importance and benefits of vaccination among parents and children, the AC emphasized that timely and complete vaccination is essential for children's health.

Later, shields and rewards were distributed among children who had completed the vaccination course, encouraging others to promote the trend of vaccination.

Besides parents and teachers, officials of the health department and UNICEF representatives were also present on the occasion.

Health department officials and UNICEF representatives expressed satisfaction with the success of the campaign.

They stated that such initiatives, in collaboration with the government and social organizations, are playing a crucial role in improving public health.

