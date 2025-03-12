School Enrollment Campaign Opens
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, stated that education is a fundamental right of every child and a means of development. Following the directives of the Punjab Government, efforts are being made to improve the quality of education in schools, increase literacy rates, and ensure the provision of modern basic facilities.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the new enrollment campaign for 2025 at the Government MC Elementary School, Aghapura.
He informed that highly educated teachers, modern computer and science labs, beautiful infrastructure consisting of school buildings, and state-of-the-art classrooms are the hallmark of government schools. District Education Officer for Elementary Schools Mian Khalid Alam, Deputy Director of Government MC Schools Multan Aslam Khan Qaisrani, Headmaster of school Mohammad Akram Mayo, along with esteemed members of the school alumni council were also present.
New students were given textbooks, school bags, and uniforms. In addition, the school alumni council distributed uniforms to 60 other children at the school.
Dr Wahga instructed the teachers to ensure the success of the school enrollment campaign. School heads will be responsible for meeting the enrollment targets.
Deputy Director Aslam Khan Qaisrani stated that the provision of quality and modern education to children in government schools is being ensured. The government is spending billions of rupees on the education sector to equip every child in Pakistan with the gift of education.
Recent Stories
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train2 minutes ago
-
IHC terminates accused's sentence in drugs case6 minutes ago
-
Punjab approves appointment of 22 assistant professors in Pediatrics Medicine6 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar visits Ramzan bazaar6 minutes ago
-
CM vows to improve financial affairs of Cadet & Residential college6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi condemns Jaffer Express attack6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’ to train 100,000 youth6 minutes ago
-
CM’s Public School Organization program delivers remarkable results6 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against price hike, fines 53 shopkeepers6 minutes ago
-
School enrollment campaign opens6 minutes ago
-
PAL holds dialogue on "Role of Women in Literature" in connection with Women Day16 minutes ago