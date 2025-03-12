Open Menu

School Enrollment Campaign Opens

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

School enrollment campaign opens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, stated that education is a fundamental right of every child and a means of development. Following the directives of the Punjab Government, efforts are being made to improve the quality of education in schools, increase literacy rates, and ensure the provision of modern basic facilities.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the new enrollment campaign for 2025 at the Government MC Elementary School, Aghapura.

He informed that highly educated teachers, modern computer and science labs, beautiful infrastructure consisting of school buildings, and state-of-the-art classrooms are the hallmark of government schools. District Education Officer for Elementary Schools Mian Khalid Alam, Deputy Director of Government MC Schools Multan Aslam Khan Qaisrani, Headmaster of school Mohammad Akram Mayo, along with esteemed members of the school alumni council were also present.

New students were given textbooks, school bags, and uniforms. In addition, the school alumni council distributed uniforms to 60 other children at the school.

Dr Wahga instructed the teachers to ensure the success of the school enrollment campaign. School heads will be responsible for meeting the enrollment targets.

Deputy Director Aslam Khan Qaisrani stated that the provision of quality and modern education to children in government schools is being ensured. The government is spending billions of rupees on the education sector to equip every child in Pakistan with the gift of education.

Recent Stories

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

26 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

1 hour ago
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan