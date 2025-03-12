School enrollment campaign opens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, stated that education is a fundamental right of every child and a means of development. Following the directives of the Punjab Government, efforts are being made to improve the quality of education in schools, increase literacy rates, and ensure the provision of modern basic facilities.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the new enrollment campaign for 2025 at the Government MC Elementary School, Aghapura.

He informed that highly educated teachers, modern computer and science labs, beautiful infrastructure consisting of school buildings, and state-of-the-art classrooms are the hallmark of government schools. District Education Officer for Elementary Schools Mian Khalid Alam, Deputy Director of Government MC Schools Multan Aslam Khan Qaisrani, Headmaster of school Mohammad Akram Mayo, along with esteemed members of the school alumni council were also present.

New students were given textbooks, school bags, and uniforms. In addition, the school alumni council distributed uniforms to 60 other children at the school.

Dr Wahga instructed the teachers to ensure the success of the school enrollment campaign. School heads will be responsible for meeting the enrollment targets.

Deputy Director Aslam Khan Qaisrani stated that the provision of quality and modern education to children in government schools is being ensured. The government is spending billions of rupees on the education sector to equip every child in Pakistan with the gift of education.