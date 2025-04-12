Open Menu

School Enrollment Campaign Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

School enrollment campaign reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Afzal Shahid, Director of the Gujranwala Division, and Shakeel Ahmed Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Gujrat, visited various government schools in district Gujrat on Saturday to review the ongoing school enrollment campaign.

The officials assessed the progress of enrollments and examined administrative matters at the schools. They engaged with school administrators about student admissions, attendance, and the overall quality of education.

The officers stressed the need to accelerate efforts to ensure maximum student enrollment and emphasized the key role of teachers in making the campaign successful. District Education Authority officials also accompanied them during the visits.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

3 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

3 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

4 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

5 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

5 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

7 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan