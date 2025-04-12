School enrollment campaign reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Afzal Shahid, Director of the Gujranwala Division, and Shakeel Ahmed Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Gujrat, visited various government schools in district Gujrat on Saturday to review the ongoing school enrollment campaign.

The officials assessed the progress of enrollments and examined administrative matters at the schools. They engaged with school administrators about student admissions, attendance, and the overall quality of education.

The officers stressed the need to accelerate efforts to ensure maximum student enrollment and emphasized the key role of teachers in making the campaign successful. District Education Authority officials also accompanied them during the visits.