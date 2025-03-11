School enrollment drive launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner, Ahmadpur East, Naveed Haider on Tuesday inaugurated the school enrollment campaign

held at Government Siddique Abbas High School, following the directives of the Punjab government.

The campaign aimed to boost school enrollment across the Bahawalpur region, aligning with efforts in other parts of the province.

Senior officials from the Education Department, including Aamir Shehzad, Ayesha Anjum, and Mariam Qureshi, attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, AC Naveed Haider urged parents to enroll their children in schools, emphasizing that a child's bright future was tied to education. He also encouraged teachers and staff to actively visit their communities and persuade families to send their children to school.