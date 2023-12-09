School funfair at Company Bagh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A funfair was organised by the Mission Grammar High School (MGHS) at Company Bagh, here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Director MGHS Javed Hashmi, along with Principal Uzma Basharat.

At the colorful programme, Madam Bushra Khursheed and Razia Khursheed, along with other teachers and students of various classes, participated.

Various stalls were set up by students and the school administration in which participants showed keen interest. Students also arranged various cultural programmes at the funfair, which were appreciated by the audience.

Later, Principal MGHS Uzma Basharat distributed prizes among students, who had set up beautiful stalls and showed outstanding cultural performance.