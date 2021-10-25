UrduPoint.com

School Girl Dies As Teacher Drives Car Into Students, 3 Others Injured

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

School girl dies as teacher drives car into students, 3 others injured

A school teacher drove her car into a group of students killing a 10th class student and injuring three others at the assembly ground of Muslim Girls High School in the city Monday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A school teacher drove her car into a group of students killing a 10th class student and injuring three others at the assembly ground of Muslim Girls High School in the city Monday morning.

School teacher Iqra Jamshed, hit some girls soon after she drove the vehicle into the school premises through the main gate and one of the girls died on the spot, police said.

Accident occurred at a time when the girls were preparing for the regular students assembly session. A school teacher said, the teacher might have mistakenly pressed the accelerator while attempting to apply brakes. The deceased girl was identified as Ammara Khalil, whom the school principal and the teacher drove to hospital after the accident before the rescuers' arrival.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said, they gave first aid treatment to a girl and shifted two others including Maham (13) d/o Amir and Fiza (14) d/o Qamar to Nishtar hospital emergency for treatment. Secretary education south Punjab Dr.

Ehtasham Anwar put the school principal Ms. Mah Talat and SST Iqra Jamshed under suspension and ordered director public instructions Aezaz Ahmad Khan to probe the incident and submit report within 24 hours. The DPI is directed to ascertain facts, fix responsibility, and submit recommendations for further course of action, the notification said.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Izhar ul Haq, the deputy secretary education south Punjab visited the school and directed that no vehicle would be allowed entry inside school any further. SHO Chelyak police station Imran Niazi was seen collecting blood samples of the deceased girl from the site and also talked to the school staff and principal to get information. He told APP that he has heard the parents of the deceased girl have refused postmortem examination of their deceased daughter and forgave the school teacher. However, he added, he would complete the procedure required pleading that he had witnessed cases in which people first forgive but later on press for police action.

Related Topics

Assembly Accident Police Education Punjab Police Station Student Vehicle Car Died Jamshed SITE Rescue 1122 Muslim From Blood

Recent Stories

India denying Kashmiris their born right: Shakeel ..

India denying Kashmiris their born right: Shakeel Shahid

2 minutes ago
 IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

2 minutes ago
 KP govt upgrades Veterinary Dispensary Tindo Dag : ..

KP govt upgrades Veterinary Dispensary Tindo Dag : Dr Amjad Ali

2 minutes ago
 In Modi's India, minorities face existential threa ..

In Modi's India, minorities face existential threat amidst rise of saffron terro ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes mor ..

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes more relevant after launch of 'wh ..

6 minutes ago
 Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to ..

Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to Tighten COVID-19 Measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.