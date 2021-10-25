School girl dies as teacher drives car into students, 3 others injured

A school teacher drove her car into a group of students killing a 10th class student and injuring three others at the assembly ground of Muslim Girls High School in the city Monday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A school teacher drove her car into a group of students killing a 10th class student and injuring three others at the assembly ground of Muslim Girls High School in the city Monday morning.

School teacher Iqra Jamshed, hit some girls soon after she drove the vehicle into the school premises through the main gate and one of the girls died on the spot, police said.

Accident occurred at a time when the girls were preparing for the regular students assembly session. A school teacher said, the teacher might have mistakenly pressed the accelerator while attempting to apply brakes. The deceased girl was identified as Ammara Khalil, whom the school principal and the teacher drove to hospital after the accident before the rescuers' arrival.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said, they gave first aid treatment to a girl and shifted two others including Maham (13) d/o Amir and Fiza (14) d/o Qamar to Nishtar hospital emergency for treatment. Secretary education south Punjab Dr.

Ehtasham Anwar put the school principal Ms. Mah Talat and SST Iqra Jamshed under suspension and ordered director public instructions Aezaz Ahmad Khan to probe the incident and submit report within 24 hours. The DPI is directed to ascertain facts, fix responsibility, and submit recommendations for further course of action, the notification said.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Izhar ul Haq, the deputy secretary education south Punjab visited the school and directed that no vehicle would be allowed entry inside school any further. SHO Chelyak police station Imran Niazi was seen collecting blood samples of the deceased girl from the site and also talked to the school staff and principal to get information. He told APP that he has heard the parents of the deceased girl have refused postmortem examination of their deceased daughter and forgave the school teacher. However, he added, he would complete the procedure required pleading that he had witnessed cases in which people first forgive but later on press for police action.