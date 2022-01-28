School head killed, student injured in accident

A head master of a school was killed while a student sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and car near Adda Rasoolpur on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A head master of a school was killed while a student sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and car near Adda Rasoolpur on Friday.

According to police sources, headmaster of Government Boys High School Chak 213/EB, Abdul Razzak, was returning home from school along with his student Khizar Hayyat by a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Adda Rasoolpura in premises of Gago Mandi police station.

Resultantly, the school headmaster died at the spot while the student sustained serious injuries. The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital. Police registered an F.I.R and investigation was underway.