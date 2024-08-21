Open Menu

School Headmaster Held Over Funds Embezzlement

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

School headmaster held over funds embezzlement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha region arrested a school headmaster over funds embezzlement charges, here on Wednesday.

Malik Masood Nazir Awan, resident of Civil Lines Khushab submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran, alleging that Headmaster Government High School Rajjar Muhammad Ehsan misused his powers and appointed his brother Muhammad Mumtaz as a peon, and also sold out trees on the school premises.

Circle Officer investigated and found Munawar Ali clerk, Muhammad Ehsan and Muhammad Mumtaz guilty in the case. Muhammad Awais raided and arrested accused for legal action.

