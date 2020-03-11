UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Heads Association Meeting Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

A meeting of Schools Heads Association was held under the District Education Officer Wajiha Naheed at Government Girls Comprehensive School

In a meeting General Secretary Heads Association Nusheen Ghafoor, Press Secretary Shenaz Ranjha and Heads of 29 Schools were also present.

On the occasion District Education Officer female Wajiha Naheed said that education is the basic right of every child and that the nations gain a place in the world through education.

Teachers are a role model for their students, she said.

She has also directed the sports competitions including cleanliness, beauty and hygiene should be organized in the entire schools of district and tehsils level in step wise, in this way the students will get awareness about their health.Prizes should also be distributed among the winners of the competitions.

DEO has also given information regarding Clean and Green Campaign to the Heads of the schools,she added.

