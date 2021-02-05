School held condolence reference to mark Kashmir Day in Harnai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Government Boys Model High school on Friday organized a condolence reference to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with the aim to express solidarity with Kashmir people in Harani.

A large number of teachers and students participated the condolence reference where they made decision to support the oppressed Kashmiris till achievement of their freedom.

The condolence reference held with the aim to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in a supervision of Assistant Commissioner Harnai Varinder Lal.

DDOE Harnai Ghulam Haider, Headmaster Government Model High School Momin Khan Tareen and other teachers were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner said the purpose of celebration of Kashmir Day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned the atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir.