School In India Denies Lower Caste Students Entry Into New Building, Faces Flak

January 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A school in Indian state of Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district has built a separate facility for students belonging to the upper caste offering more facilities to some students.

The students from lower castes were denied entry into the new building, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The division of buildings based on caste was reported from a government Primary school in Brahmapuri village.

The parents alleged that Mandal education Department officials provided a better equipped, newly constructed building to students from upper caste while other students were forced to sit in the old building.

Until recently, the primary school in Brahmapuri had a total of 52 students. However, as part of the government school revamp scheme, the school received over Rs9 lakh for renovation and a new structure was built.

The villagers claimed that while the upper caste students were shifted to the new building where all the modern facilities were available and other students were placed in the old school building.

A total of 26 students are reportedly facing discrimination.

A complaint has been lodged with the district collector where the village sarpanch was blamed for the caste discrimination along with school officials.

