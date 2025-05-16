'School Khana Program' Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A free school meal program titled 'School Khana Program' has been launched in the government schools located in underprivileged areas of the Sindh province.
In the first phase, the program aims to provide food to nearly 100,000 children in need from schools in underprivileged areas.
Sindh Minister for education and Mines & Minerals Development Syed Sardar Ali Shah launched the program in collaboration with the 'Allah Wale Trust' and stated that this initiative will help improve children’s learning abilities and bring out-of-school children back to the classrooms.
The program began at Government Boys Primary School in Murad Memon Goth, District Malir, Karachi. Allah Wale Trust Chairperson Shahid Lone, Additional Secretary Dr. Fauzia Khan, Karachi Schools Director Mirza Arshad Baig, and other officials were present on the occasion.
Minister Sardar Ali Shah emphasised that nutritional deficiencies hinder children’s ability to learn.
He pointed out that children in underprivileged areas are malnourished, and balanced-nutrition plays a crucial role in their physical development.
'We are embarking on a journey that will fulfill children’s nutritional needs and strengthen their ability to fight illnesses,' he said.
Shah further noted that when children receive meals at school, their attendance improves and they become more interested in learning. He called the initiative a support system for poor families, as one daily meal at school can also help reduce household expenses.
Speaking about the program’s importance, Allah Wale Trust Chairperson Shahid Lone said that today 700 children at Government Boys Primary School in Murad Memon Goth will receive one free meal daily, with plans to gradually expand the program to other schools.
Centralised kitchens will be set up to prepare and deliver warm food while maintaining proper temperatures. Facilities for handwashing before and after meals will also be provided to students.
