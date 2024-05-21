Open Menu

School Kid Death: Case Registered Against School Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Shehr Sultan police registered a case against owner of the private school after one kid died and another 12 sustained injuries in an incident of shed collapse on Monday.

According to police sources, the case against the school owner Khalida Sabtain was registered after application by assistant education officer Abdullah Ibrahim.

On Monday, shed of a private school named Tariq Bin Zeyad collapsed suddenly and it caused death of minor kid Muhammad Makki. Similarly, another 12 kids sustained injuries.

