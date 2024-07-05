Open Menu

School Meal Programme For Lagging Districts Of Balochistan On Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme, Ministry of education and Professional Training and World food Programme are continuing collaborative efforts on the development of School Meal Programme to provide nutritious meals in 500 public sector schools in Balochistan’s lagging districts.

The programme has been conceived in line with the directives of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif to provide nutritious meals to the schools in the province for which the government of Balochistan, WFP and BISP have listed 500 schools.

To discuss the progress on this initiative, a meeting was held here, co-chaired by Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad along with Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Wani, as a follow-up for the implementation of PM directive on School Meals Programme.

Country Director WFP, Ms. Coco Ushiyama was also present along with her team including the representative of WFP from Balochistan Dr. Faaria Ahsan, who participated virtually.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary School Education Balochistan as well as representatives of relevant ministries.

The meeting focused on the development of a school meal programme under the PM directive for providing nutritious meals in 500 public sector schools across the lagging districts of Balochistan, utilizing the BISP database.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made on the School Meal Programme and decided on a follow-up meeting next week to delineate roles and responsibilities in the implementation plan.

