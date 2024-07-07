School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) World food Programme (WFP), Government of Balochistan and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are partnering to extend the successful School Meals Programme to the schools of Balochistan.

According to an official source, the scope of School Meal Programme will be expanded to provide nutritious meals to the students in 500 public sector schools in Balochistan’s lagging districts.

The programme has been conceived in line with the directives of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif to provide nutritious meals to the schools in the province for which the government of Balochistan, WFP and BISP have listed 500 schools.

The partnership aims at improving the nutrition and education of thousands of the children across the province.

The program will provide nutritious meals to students in the targeted schools, promoting better health, education and overall well-being.

The School Meals Programme has already shown remarkable success in Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad while this expansion will further enhance its impact, the source revealed.

Earleir, to discuss the progress on this initiative, a meeting was held here, co-chaired by Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad along with Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Wani, as a follow-up for the implementation of PM directive on School Meals Programme.

Country Director WFP, Ms. Coco Ushiyama was also present along with her team including the representative of WFP from Balochistan Dr. Faaria Ahsan, who participated virtually.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary School Education Balochistan as well as representatives of relevant ministries.

The meeting focused on the development of a school meal programme under the PM directive for providing nutritious meals in 500 public sector schools across the lagging districts of Balochistan, utilizing the BISP database.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made on the School Meal Programme and decided on a follow-up meeting next week to delineate roles and responsibilities in the implementation plan.

