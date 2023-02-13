UrduPoint.com

School Meals Increase Nine Percent Enrolment: UNESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

School meals increase nine percent enrolment: UNESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :School meals alone increase enrollment and attendance rates by nine per cent and eight per cent, respectively, a UNESCO report revealed.

According to the report, deworming and micronutrient supplementation can keep children in school for an additional 2.5 years in anaemia and infections prevalent places.

Additionally, students are 50 per cent less likely to skip school when the learning environment is free from violence, and absenteeism is reduced in low-income countries when promoting handwashing, particularly for girls during menstruation, when water, sanitation and hygiene is improved.

  The farming community needs innovative ways to address significant complexities of food security and support for agriculture development to grow and sustain.

The report also addresses other issues such as the promotion of eyecare, mental health and well-being of children, and prevention of school violence. Measures like these represent a significant return on investment for countries, in addition to improving the lives of children and adolescents, with benefits extending to homes and whole communities.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

30 minutes ago
 Operation â€˜Gallant Knight / 2â€™ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation â€˜Gallant Knight / 2â€™ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

31 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

1 hour ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.