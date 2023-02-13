School meals increase nine percent enrolment: UNESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :School meals alone increase enrollment and attendance rates by nine per cent and eight per cent, respectively, a UNESCO report revealed.

According to the report, deworming and micronutrient supplementation can keep children in school for an additional 2.5 years in anaemia and infections prevalent places.

Additionally, students are 50 per cent less likely to skip school when the learning environment is free from violence, and absenteeism is reduced in low-income countries when promoting handwashing, particularly for girls during menstruation, when water, sanitation and hygiene is improved.

The farming community needs innovative ways to address significant complexities of food security and support for agriculture development to grow and sustain.

The report also addresses other issues such as the promotion of eyecare, mental health and well-being of children, and prevention of school violence. Measures like these represent a significant return on investment for countries, in addition to improving the lives of children and adolescents, with benefits extending to homes and whole communities.