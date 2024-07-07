Open Menu

School Meals Program To Be Extended To Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The World food Programme (WFP), the Government of Balochistan, and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are partnering to extend the successful school Meals Program to Balochistan.

This partnership aims to improve the nutrition and education of thousands of children across the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The program will provide nutritious meals to students in targeted schools, promoting better health, education, and overall well-being.

The School Meals Program has already shown remarkable success in GB and Islamabad, and this expansion will further enhance its impact.

