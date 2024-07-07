School Meals Program To Be Extended To Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The World food Programme (WFP), the Government of Balochistan, and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are partnering to extend the successful school Meals Program to Balochistan.
This partnership aims to improve the nutrition and education of thousands of children across the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The program will provide nutritious meals to students in targeted schools, promoting better health, education, and overall well-being.
The School Meals Program has already shown remarkable success in GB and Islamabad, and this expansion will further enhance its impact.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP underscores railway line expansion to Uzbekistan under CPEC10 minutes ago
-
Chairperson P&WB emphasizes critical need to address plight of street children10 minutes ago
-
Result-oriented policies vital for attracting investment: Iftikhar Ali20 minutes ago
-
575 majalis to be staged in Bahawalpur during Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Role of Swabi Press Club termed vital for highlighting people problems20 minutes ago
-
PMDC offers medical education to Gaza's students in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Sindh culture minister pays tributes to Sindhi singer Mai Bhagi29 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts traffic in Bahawalpur29 minutes ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards29 minutes ago
-
BWMC to do cleanliness in Bahawalpur during Muharram30 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles over loss of lives in Chitral road mishap40 minutes ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demand implementation of existing laws40 minutes ago