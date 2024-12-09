School Nutrition Program Inspected In DG Khan, Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A delegation, comprised of Dr. Ubaid Ullah Khokhar, Special Secretary school Education South Punjab and Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, visited various schools in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh districts to assess the distribution of milk under the School Meal Program and evaluate educational standards.
The delegation, accompanied by district CEOs of Education, DEOs, and Deputy DEOs, inspected boys’ and girls’ primary schools to review the progress of Punjab’s flagship School Meal Program. They emphasized maintaining a systematic, high-quality, and transparent distribution process for milk.
Officials examined program-related records to ensure effective monitoring and follow-up. During interactions with students, they gathered feedback about the program’s impact on their nutrition and well-being.
At Government Girls Primary School Qarar Shah Wala and Government Boys School Naseer Wala, Dr.
Ubaid Ullah Khokhar assessed the teaching practices, learning environment, and facilities provided to students. He highlighted the pivotal role of schools in delivering quality education and fostering the holistic development of students.
Meanwhile, Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq and Zahida Batool visited schools in Taunsa Sharif and Koh-e-Sulaiman areas, where they evaluated student and teacher attendance, enrollment of out-of-school children, and other academic matters. They issued directives to fulfill students’ nutritional, educational, and extracurricular needs effectively.
The delegation reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing education and ensuring the well-being of students in South Punjab through initiatives like the School Meal Program.
