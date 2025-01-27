School Nutrition Program Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the School Nutrition Program was inaugurated at Divisional Public School by Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin and Salma Butt here on Monday.
The initiative aims to improve children’s health through free health screenings and two months of nutrition-rich meals. A pilot project has been launched involving 38,000 children across 25 schools. According to Punjab Food Authority, screenings of 7,000 children have been completed so far with 2,200 identified as severely malnourished.
An online portal has been established for parents, principals and nutritionists to access information about the program through the Punjab Food Authority website. The program is divided into two phases: the pilot phase involves initial screenings and food provision followed by another round of screenings to expand the program across Punjab.
A School Coordination Committee, consisting of the principal and two teachers from each school, has been formed to monitor implementation. Lunch boxes for students are prepared in line with global food safety and nutrition standards with support from international nutrition organizations.
Emphasizing the importance of nutrition, officials noted that 40% of children face stunting, 28% suffer from wasting, 30% have short stature relative to their age and 9.
5% are overweight. The program aims to address these issues through diets that include meat, lentils, milk, yogurt, vegetables and vitamin-rich foods such as apples, pomegranates, carrots and leafy greens.
Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the lack of awareness about nutrition and its role in mental and physical development. Minister Bilal Yasin applauded the Punjab Food Authority and its team for laying the foundation for such initiatives and setting an example for other provinces.
Salma Butt emphasized the alarming health statistics and the need for immediate action to combat malnutrition. She encouraged children to choose healthy foods over junk food. The DG Civil Services stressed the importance of raising awareness through print, electronic media and schools to promote healthy eating habits.
Senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and food expert Mohsin Bhatti addressed the students, providing guidance on maintaining nutrition-rich diets.
DG Punjab Food Authority praised the officers who contributed from their own salaries to prepare lunch boxes. He highlighted that over 7,000 out of 10,000 children screened were severely malnourished and called for immediate emergency measures.
Under the Chief Minister’s directive, the program will be nurtured to ensure that every child, from Lahore to Rajanpur, achieves better health and contributes to Punjab’s progress on a global scale.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage
US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court sends appeal against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal in iddat case to CJ IHC6 minutes ago
-
PMA grieved over loss of lives in tanker blast6 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges convictions in £190m reference6 minutes ago
-
Chief secretary emphasizes for coordination between departments, agencies to combat smuggling6 minutes ago
-
Khanewal admin on high alert after gas container tragedy6 minutes ago
-
NA body takes notice of winding up of Pak PWD6 minutes ago
-
Convoy of 120 vehicles carrying essential goods reaches Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
School nutrition program launched6 minutes ago
-
Hospital adds five more counters to facilitate patients6 minutes ago
-
Mardan YP delegation visits Parliament House6 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh appoints new SSP Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan16 minutes ago