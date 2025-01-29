Open Menu

School Nutrition Programme Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) To raise awareness about importance of nutrition among children, the Food Authority

launched the school Nutrition Programme here on Wednesday.

The initiative aimed at educating students about healthy eating habits

and hygiene practices.

A nutrition camp was set up at Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School where

approximately 450 people, including students, local traders and food business owners,

participated.

The event was attended by the assistant commissioner Alipur and deputy director of the Food Authority

among other distinguished guests.

According to the official spokesperson, the programme conveyed a strong message about

significance of balanced nutrition and diet for students of all ages.

Participants were encouraged to practice good hygiene while preparing food and to eliminate

unhealthy, prohibited items from their diets to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Deputy Director Habib Rashid emphasized the necessity of including nutritious food

as an essential part of daily life.

He also urged the audience to adopt precautionary measures during food preparation

to ensure safety and hygiene.

