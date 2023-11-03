Open Menu

School Of Chemistry Building Inaugurated At PU

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that research work is the most important need of the hour according to the society and market trends.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Punjab University school of Chemistry, on Friday. On this occasion, Director School of Chemistry Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Chief Engineer Faiz-ul-Hassan Sipra, Resident Auditor Mian Khalid Mehmood, Associate Professor Dr Sadia Atta, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that all the departments of Punjab University should work together for educational development.

He appreciated the administration of the School of Chemistry for constructing the building with its own resources.

Dr Abdul Qadir highlighted the history, educational and construction activities of the School of Chemistry. He said that the School of Chemistry will continue to play a role in improving the ranking of PU.

Faiz-ul-Hassan Sipra said that more steps are being taken to improve the infrastructure of PU. He said that the newly constructed building consists of ten rooms and two state of the art laboratories.

