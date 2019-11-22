School of Finance, IT established at CPO: Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that technology and transparency were of utmost importance for overcoming and coping with challenges faced by any institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that technology and transparency were of utmost importance for overcoming and coping with challenges faced by any institutions.

Addressing as a chief guest after inaugurating School of Finance and Information Technology (IT) at the Central Police Office (CPO), he said that proper and right use of technology and transparency in any department were the key factors for resolving the issues and shortcomings.

He said that it was a good omen that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam was focusing on capacity building of officers and staff of the police department which was the need of the hour.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Police Chief should also ensure raising awareness among the police officials about the legislative interventions on sexual offenses introduced by the Sindh Assembly. It had been noticed that still some officials were unaware about the laws amended to ensure strict punishments for sexual offenses and they do not enter relevant clauses in the FIRs.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam expressing his gratitude towards Sindh Government, said that the establishment of the School of Finance and Technology at the CPO was initiative fully supported by Sindh government.

He said that prominent and experienced experts from renowned educational institutions and experienced officers posted at CPO had key role in establishment of the School.

Sindh Police Chief added that the School of Finance and IT enjoyed the status of state-of-the-art within the available resources.

Also present on the occasion Accountant General of Sindh Ghufran Memon said that resolution of financial issues needed to be focused and this School would enhance the capacities of employees related to accounts of police.

He said the efforts of IGP Sindh and other officers were worth praising for the establishment of this school.

The Accountant General said that there were 0.5 million government employees in the province and around 0.2 or over pensioners adding that he himself was not sure about these figures due to unavailability of proper data. This is what we need to focus on, said Ghufran Memon.

The participants of the event were informed by Deputy IGP (DIGP) - Finance Zulfiqar Ali Larik that under the school, the police officers, personnel, ministerial staff would be imparted short courses / advanced courses related to finance and information technology. The School was equipped with modern technology.

He further stated that the syllabus of the school was carefully designed keeping in view the quality of the Financial Management and Information Technology staff.

Zulfiqar Larik also spoke about the ongoing and future steps of Sindh Police.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Sultan Khawaja, AdditionalIGP Establishment & Training Sindh Aftab Ahmed Pathan, DIGP Technical & Transport Fida Hussain Mastoi, Director (IT) Sindh Police Tabasum Abbasi and other senior officers were present on the occasion.