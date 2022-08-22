School of Technology inaugurated in Khyber; 200 youth to get IT trainings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The first state-of-the-art school of technology in Khyber was inaugurated on Monday to impart latest knowledge and hands-on training to the youth of the merged district.

MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi and Secretary Science and Information Technology Muhammad Khalid graced the inaugural with their presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Afridi said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide better opportunities to youth of merged districts to tap their potential in different fields.

He said that setting up of the 'School of Technology' in Khyber district would not only provide the tribal youth with the opportunity to master latest IT skills in their own areas but also to enable them to start their own business.

The secretary IT said that tribal youth had great abilities to excel in all fields of life, adding that the training courses in IT would further shine their abilities.

He said that initially 200 tribal youth would be registered for different IT courses to be conducted at the school.

Director General Science and Technology Sajid Hussain said that the school was offering short and long courses in Design Thinking, Professional Communication, Digital Citizenship, Leadership, Innovation Thinking and others.

He said the purpose of school was to provide modern trainings in IT to tribal youth so that they could meet the modern day challenges and get better employment opportunities.