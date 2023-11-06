School of Tomorrow conference concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The school of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, Edition Sixteen, Guardians of the Future, Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI, concluded on a high note at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad.

The event, organized by Beaconhouse, Pakistan's largest network of educational institutions, was attended by writers, policymakers, artists, educationists, students, and experts from various fields.

The conference explored the potential of generative AI to shape a better future for generations to come. In a series of insightful discussions, speakers from around the world deliberated on the ethical, social, and economic implications of this transformative technology.

In the opening session, titled 'Setting Directions,' panellists discussed the need to create a more inclusive and peaceful world that values the rights of children. They also emphasized the importance of sustainability, education, and social justice in achieving this goal.

A keynote address by Mr Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education and author of the acclaimed book 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,' focused on the importance of developing personal leadership skills. He urged the audience to be proactive, and responsible, and to always put their best foot forward.

In a special interview, prolific best-selling writer Jeffrey Arthur shared his insights on the future of education and storytelling.

He highlighted the need for educators to embrace technology and to foster creativity and critical thinking

in students.

The conversations throughout the conference focused on a wide range of topics, including:

The role of AI in education, healthcare, and other sectors, the impact of AI on the workforce and the global economy, the ethical implications of AI development and use, the need for AI literacy and education, the potential of AI to solve some of the world's most pressing problems.

It happened for the first time in Pakistan, SOT brought on board AI panellists who participated in discussions exploring the increasing role of generative Artificial Intelligence.

In his closing remarks, Kasim Kasuri, Event Chair and CEO of Beaconhouse, thanked the speakers, sponsors, and attendees for their contributions to the conference.

He said that the event had sparked thought-provoking conversations around the most critical issues facing future generations.

He also expressed his hope that the outcomes of these discussions would inform the direction for schools and shape a better future for all.

The SOT Events have become a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of education, technology, and society.

The conference provides a unique platform for thought leaders from around the world to share their insights and ideas on the most pressing issues facing our world today.