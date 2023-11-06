School Olympics to foster south Punjab’s talent: ACS Saqib Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The school Education South Punjab marked the grand inauguration of School Olympics Games Season 3 in a spectacular event held at the Four Wall Stadium, Bahawalpur, on Monday.

The occasion was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, who officiated the opening ceremony, instilling the spirit of sportsmanship by administering the oath to the participating players.

The fervor of the event was evident as thousands of students congregated to partake in this celebration of athletic talent. Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and administrative secretaries from South Punjab also honored the event with their presence. Among the colorful spectacle, athletes from South Punjab schools paraded with pride, paying homage and igniting the ceremonial torch, symbolizing the unity and vitality of the games.

Embracing inclusivity, special children and transgender teams were integral parts of the March Past, showcasing a commitment to diversity and equality. Notably, an Olympic Village was established in Bahawalpur, setting the stage for a week-long extravaganza from November 6 to November 11. Over 2100 athletes, representing both public and private schools of South Punjab, alongside provincial-level teams from Gilgit, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, have passionately entered the arena, including participants from religious seminaries and transgender communities, vying for Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals.

Addressing the gathering, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar emphasized the relationship between sports and education, highlighting the pivotal role sports play in fostering a healthy body and mind.

He underlined the virtues instilled by sports activities, nurturing self-confidence, social interaction, discipline, and sportsmanship. The School Olympics Games, he mentioned, serve as a springboard for budding talent, fostering the growth of potential international players.

Praising the exemplary performance of the School Education Department, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar lauded the establishment of transgender schools and the launch of the Green Book on climate change as pioneering initiatives. He commended the outstanding enrollment campaign results and the academic achievements of South Punjab's educational institutions, surpassing those across the province.

Commissioner Dr. Ehtsham Anwar acknowledged the School Olympics Games as a unique initiative, expressing confidence in its far-reaching implications and the pride for the region in hosting the prestigious event. Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq highlighted the array of sports showcased in the games, from Table Tennis, Football, Hockey, and Badminton to cricket, Races, and various field events, demonstrating the comprehensive nature of the School Olympics.

The unified support of all three education boards of South Punjab in funding these games reflects a collective commitment to nurturing sportsmanship and talent among the region's youth.

The School Olympics Games Season 3 promises not just a display of athletic prowess but also serves as a beacon of inclusivity, unity, and the fostering of a brighter, more competitive future for South Punjab's budding talents, said officials.