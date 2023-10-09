Open Menu

School Olympics To Start From Nov 6

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) school Olympics will be held in Bahawalpur from November 6 to 11 in which the students of eleven districts of South Punjab and schools from Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan will participate.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa while talking to representatives of schools and Madaris said that it's the first time in School Olympics that students from Madaris, transgender students, and special education teams will participate in these competitions.

He said that the School Olympics will include hockey, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, and other sports competitions. Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain was also present at the occasion.

