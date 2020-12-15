School owner booked for assaulting female teacher sexually

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked owner of a private school on charge of assaulting a female teacher sexually

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked owner of a private school on charge of assaulting a female teacher sexually.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the female teacher, resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, filed a complaint contending that she had been working as a teacher in a private school situated at Naqshbandi Town.

The school owner, Ali Asghar, had closed the school due to coronavirus lockdown in last week of March 2020 but he called her in school by pretending that school was closed only for children not for teachers. When she reached school, the school owner served her a toxic cold-drink and assaulted her sexually. The accused also made her objectionable video and later blackmailed.

On this complaint, the police have registered a case against school owner Ali Asghar and started investigation.