School Owner Booked For Child's Death In Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Police have registered a case against the owner after the roof of a private school collapsed in in which a student was killed on Thursday.
According to the FIR, Assistant education Officer Wasnday Wali center, Fiaz Hussnain, filed an application with Rohilanwali police which said that Saif Ali, the owner of Aligarh Science Secondary School, Jaal Wala Road, Wasnday Wali, was building rooms in the school building without approval, due to which the roof of the school caved in.
Resultantly, a nine class student, Muhammad Ahmad, s/o Shah Nawaz, had died while five others sustained injuries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Population Welfare Dept holds seminar6 minutes ago
-
Cart market inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested16 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported16 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers16 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal25 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry25 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister26 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot26 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant36 minutes ago