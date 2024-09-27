Open Menu

School Owner Booked For Child's Death In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Police have registered a case against the owner after the roof of a private school collapsed in in which a student was killed on Thursday.

According to the FIR, Assistant education Officer Wasnday Wali center, Fiaz Hussnain, filed an application with Rohilanwali police which said that Saif Ali, the owner of Aligarh Science Secondary School, Jaal Wala Road, Wasnday Wali, was building rooms in the school building without approval, due to which the roof of the school caved in.

Resultantly, a nine class student, Muhammad Ahmad, s/o Shah Nawaz, had died while five others sustained injuries.

