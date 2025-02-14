Open Menu

School Peon Arrested For Molesting Minor Boy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM

School peon arrested for molesting minor boy

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A school peon was taken into custody by police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old boy within the school premises in Hassanabdal on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim's brother, Muhammad Farquled, reported the incident, stating that the accused, Azhar Mehmood, who works as a peon at the Government Girls' High School, lured the minor boy to the school and subjected him to molestation.

Following a medical examination of the victim, police registered a case against the suspect under sections 376-II and 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and arrested him.

