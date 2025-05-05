School Principal injured on transactional dispute in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police team on Monday completed investigation in the case of Injured Private School Principal Anil Kumar within jurdication Sachal police Station on Monday.

SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, contacts relevant DSP (Head/City Lines) Saad Jabbar and sought a report in this regard.

According to the initial report, the incident occurred at Smart School, located within Thana Sachal’s jurisdiction, where Anil Kumar serves as principal.

Anil Kumar instructed the school guard to allow the attacker inside, stating, “He is my friend; let him in.

”

After entering, the suspect attacked Anil Kumar, leaving him injured.

Doctors confirm there is no critical danger to his condition.

The suspect has been identified, and the incident arose from a personal transactional dispute between the suspect and Anil Kumar.

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the suspect.

Further legal and procedural actions are underway.