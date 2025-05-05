Open Menu

School Principal Injured On Transactional Dispute In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

School Principal injured on transactional dispute in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police team on Monday completed investigation in the case of Injured Private School Principal Anil Kumar within jurdication Sachal police Station on Monday.

SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, contacts relevant DSP (Head/City Lines) Saad Jabbar and sought a report in this regard.

According to the initial report, the incident occurred at Smart School, located within Thana Sachal’s jurisdiction, where Anil Kumar serves as principal.

Anil Kumar instructed the school guard to allow the attacker inside, stating, “He is my friend; let him in.

After entering, the suspect attacked Anil Kumar, leaving him injured.

Doctors confirm there is no critical danger to his condition.

The suspect has been identified, and the incident arose from a personal transactional dispute between the suspect and Anil Kumar.

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the suspect.

Further legal and procedural actions are underway.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

16 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

20 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

22 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

29 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

38 minutes ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

49 minutes ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan