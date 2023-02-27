School Principal kills son, injures wife in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident, Shah Jahan, the Principal of Government Higher Secondary school Kalam Swat, opened fire inside his house, killing his son and seriously injuring his wife in Pirsadi area of Takhtbhai, Mardan on Monday.

According to reports, Shah Jahan, who was allegedly addicted to ice, took out a gun and started firing indiscriminately, killing his son Babar and seriously injured his wife.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Takhtbhai and later to Mardan Medical Complex for medical treatment.

The wife's condition is reported to be critical, as per hospital sources. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested by the police.