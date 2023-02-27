UrduPoint.com

School Principal Kills Son, Injures Wife In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

School Principal kills son, injures wife in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident, Shah Jahan, the Principal of Government Higher Secondary school Kalam Swat, opened fire inside his house, killing his son and seriously injuring his wife in Pirsadi area of Takhtbhai, Mardan on Monday.

According to reports, Shah Jahan, who was allegedly addicted to ice, took out a gun and started firing indiscriminately, killing his son Babar and seriously injured his wife.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Takhtbhai and later to Mardan Medical Complex for medical treatment.

The wife's condition is reported to be critical, as per hospital sources. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Swat Wife Mardan Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

30 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

39 minutes ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.