School Principal Shot Dead In Mohmand

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

School principal shot dead in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A school principal was shot dead over a land dispute in Mohmand tribal district.

Police said the incident occurred at tehsil Haleemzai's Sultankhel village where a principal of a private college Javed Khan was allegedly gunned down by the rivals over a land dispute.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

