School Principal, Teacher Arrested For Beating Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday arrested a school principal and teacher for beating a student in Hangu district.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault was shared on social media, sparking public outrage.

The District Police Officer of Hangu, Asif Bahadur, immediately directed legal action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Following this, the school principal, Muhammad Ishaq and teacher, Muhammad Umair, of a private school were arrested.

The victim, a 14/15-year-old student identified as Hashim, son of Abdul Razzaq, was allegedly subjected to violence by the accused after being asked to recite the national anthem slowly. The student was beaten and received several wounds to his body.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 34/37/44 of the Child Protection Act and section 337A(1), F(1)/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code based on the complaint of the injured student.

