School Registration Cancelled As AC Pays Surprise Visit To Private Institutes

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :In order to ensure implementation on Government's decision to keep all schools closed till March 13, the Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui on Tuesday paid surprise visit to different schools and cancelled registration of one school for defying government decision.

The Assistant Commissioner Faraz Siddiqui also visited different schools in Latifabad area and found academic activities were in progress in Early Learning High School located at Latifabad unit No: 05 despite holiday.

On the occasion, Director Private Schools Hyderabad Shahida Haideri was directed to cancel registration of Early Learning High School with immediate effect.

The AC also visited the College of Excellence and the Smart School in Latifabad unit 06 and warned all private educational institutes located in Taluka Latifabad to ensure implementation on Government decision to keep schools closed till March 13, failing which their registrations will be cancelled.

