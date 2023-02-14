(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh School education and Literacy Department on Tuesday has suspended the registration of the City School Jinnah Campus, Hyderabad, where a 12 years old student committed suicide on February 13 by jumping down from the third floor.

According to an office order issued on Monday evening, the Department found negligence of the school in the matter of alleged suicidal death of a class 6 female student. "On the basis of evidence i.e, video captured by CCTV camera of the school, two persons of the school staff seen at the place of the incident could have hold the student jumping from the third floor ... may be included into the police enquiry," reads the office order of the department.

According to the order, the registration certificate bearing number DIR/PS/RECER-I/-5020, dated October 6, 2022, issued in favour of the City School Jinnah Campus, Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad had been suspended.

The Department also formed an inquiry committee consisting of Nusrat Parveen Sahito, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of the Private Institutions, Hyderabad Region and Syed Naveed Ali Shah, Deputy Director.

In a video statement, Sahito said when they visited the school soon after the incident, they did not find the management's responsible officials in the school. She expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the student's family. Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad has constituted an investigation team led by ASP Aleena Rajpar to probe the incident. DSP Makhdoom Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Sagheer Hussain Sangi and Sub Inspector Farhan Memon are part of the team. The team is supposed to submit progress reports of the probe on a daily basis.