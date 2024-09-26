School Roof Collapse In Muzaffargarh Makes CM Angry
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to arrest and take strict legal action against those responsible for the tragic incident of roof collapse at a school in Muzaffargarh.
While taking serious note of the incident, she added, "Implementation of safety guidelines should be ensured in public and private schools.”
The chief minister expressed great anger, and directed the education chief executive officer (CEO) to reach the incident site immediately.
She was briefed by the authorities that 35 children were injured in the roof collapse of a private school in Vasandewali. She sought a report from the deputy commissioner in the matter.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate rescue operation for the children trapped under the roof. She said,”Children should be provided with best medical treatment facilities immediately.”
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eradicating fake news top priority of PML-N govt: Daniyal Chaudhry5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office resolves 19 cases in Shujabad5 minutes ago
-
PM meets Bill Gates, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)5 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces modern reforms for nursing sector5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates solar system at Old Age Home5 minutes ago
-
2 killed, one injured in firing outside Judicial Complex5 minutes ago
-
Tareen stresses public service at Lodhran Pilot Project silver jubilee ceremony5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosts conference on 'Tech-Driven Policing'5 minutes ago
-
Task Force establishes to review progress of UN's SDGs in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry3 hours ago
-
Darbar held to address issues confronted by police officials3 hours ago
-
FESCO issues annual maintenance schedule3 hours ago