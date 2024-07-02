School Roof Collapses In Swat, Several Students Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least nineteen minor students were seriously injured, when the roof of a classroom collapsed in a private school in the Matta area of Swat district on Tuesday morning.
According to detail, local police officials said among nineteen students three injured students are said to be in critical condition because of a head injury, private news channels reported.
Upon being informed of the incident, rescuers reached the spot and pulled out those trapped under the debris, shifting the injured to Matta Hospital for medical attention.
Meanwhile, the authorities concerned took notice of the incident and sealed the building, police added.
