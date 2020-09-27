UrduPoint.com
School Schemes To Be Completed With Rs 110mln: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Under the annual development programme (ADP), the schemes of dangerous buildings, up-gradation and additional classrooms would be completed in government schools of the district with an estimated cost of Rs110 million during this financial year.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held a consultative meeting with parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Pervez Gujjar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed while CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian and Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that with available funds, construction and renovation of dangerous buildings of government schools in the district, construction and rehabilitation of classrooms and up-gradation of boys and girls schools would be completed during current fiscal year.

He asked the CEO Education to provide criteria and lists to the parliamentarians so that the measures can be taken forward by finalizing the schemes. He said that consultation of members of the assembly is being ensured in development of the district.

He said that ADP funds should be utilized in a transparent manner and full monitoring would be ensured for quality work.

Parliamentarians said that the funds would help improve the condition of government schools and further steps would be taken to provide all missing facilities in education sector.

They asked the CEO Education to complete lists immediately so that the schemes could be executed without delay.

