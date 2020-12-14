School sealed for defying govt order

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A school at sector E-16 was sealed on Monday to defy Federal government's order for closure of educational institutes.

The federal government had announced the closure of educational institutes some weeks ago till January 10, 2021 amid second wave of cornavirus pandemic.

The local administration teams took action during visits at various schools operating in the federal capital to ensure the compliance of government order, said a statement issued here.