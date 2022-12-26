UrduPoint.com

School Sealed For Violation Of Winter Vacation Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the educational institutions in Havelian circle that have yet not started winter vacation despite the issuance of the new schedule.

Lubna Iqbal issued a strict warning to some private educational institutions for opening schools and sealing them.

According to the notification, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed till January 1st in the summer zone and strict legal action will be taken against the violators of the winter vacation schedule.

In view of the abrupt and unusual change in the weather conditions, the Elementary and Secondary education Department KPK has reviewed its earlier Winter vacation plan and ordered it to start vacations with immediate effect.

Keeping in view of the severe cold in the Hazara division and other parts of the KP and the meteorology department forecast the weather for the province a sudden change of weather and a new cold waver has struck the region.

